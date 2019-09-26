This Brewery In Sarjapur That You Ought Not To Miss!

Bengaluru has loads of options that serve craft beer but how different is Lacasa Brewery? Here is the answer – If you ought to get the real flavor of craft beer then head to Lacasa that serves 4 variants of Beer, exemplary cocktails along with naïve ambiance open rooftop space that would ensure to uplift your mood be it on a weekday or weekend paired with some appetizing finger food. Which would be a strong reason for a patron's multiple visits to this brewery tucked in Sarjapur road. Beer – They have 4 varieties on the Tap Tropical IPA – With fruit notes and tinge of citrus notes, has ABV of 5% Belgian Wit – A fine amalgamation of Orange and coriander notes to it, a unique one which is crowd favorite and a must-try in here -has ABV of 6% Belgian Saison – A perfect one with strong spicy and fruit notes, has ABV of 6.8% Hefeweizen – with strong notes of cloves and slight banana notes to it, has ABV of 5%. Apart from their beers, I was pretty impressed by their Cocktails! Must say the mixologist has done a fabulous job. Mango Berry Margarita – A fine blend of Triple sec, Tequila with homemade margarita mix along with some mango juice and the glass rim coated with pepper. If you love your drink to be on the sweeter side this one would leave you impressed. Cosmopolitan – A classic with a fine blend of Smirnoff vodka, Triple sec a bit of Cranberry juice to enhance sweetness quo and some Fresh lime. A perfect one. Black Russian – Which is their top seller Yes, this one deserves a huge round of applause – A simple mix of Smirnoff vodka, Baileys and Coffee liquor with some crushed ice did the trick. A classic one that ought to elevate your mood for sure with its magical touch. Kudos to the bartender /mixologist in there he deserves a pat on his back! -Lacasa is definitely one of those good breweries in town that you ought not to miss!