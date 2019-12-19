Ladies Get Your Wardrobe Sorted For Party, Vacay Or Ethnic Dos With This Label!

Talk about one brand for all your dressing needs and 'Morning Glory Couture' is the answer. Launched recently in Bangalore, this label has Indo Western outfits that are great for all ethnic dressing this festive season. The collection though limited has everything that a modern woman needs, from linen dresses for work to off-shoulder gowns for an evening on the red carpet this brand has everything covered. Their linen dresses are a hit with women across all age groups and the Blingy tops and dresses are too hot for the dance floor. Not only that, choose amongst glitzy tops and gowns from the party wear collection, and get your glam on for the next red carpet look. Talk about ethnic dressing and you get essentially modern styles. Rock that diva look with extremely smart Dhoti pants paired with a short Blingy Kurti or a hi-low long kurta. Mix and match if you like or just go for the combinations suggested by the label. The label focuses on using natural fabrics for their outfits and the USP of the brand is hand embroidery. The tops, dresses and kurta sets are embroidered upon by hand meticulously, using some great techniques. You may find exquisite beadwork on some and superfine thread work with pearls on others. Most of the outfits are dressy yet classy enough to make a fashion statement. Their workshop boasts of some excellent 'karigars' that specialize in hand embroidery. The embroidered tops in their collection look so pretty on jeans or any pair of pants. Casual yet so chic. And if dressy is not your thing, go for the simple dresses like the linen ones or the cotton Silk. They don't have a store yet so you can order directly from their website or through the Instagram page @morningglorycouture Refresh your wardrobe with this one ladies 👍