Get Your Squad At This Amazing Bar For A Weekend Party!

This place in Koramangala is one of the fanciest in Bangalore. The interior, lighting, everything in neon. Makes you feel as if you are in some kind of wonderland. Those led stairs, the seating, even has a dance floor. So if you're planning for a date or confused to find a different place in town then there's nothing better than The Fixx. The ambience itself trips you, with good beer and food. We tried Street chow, a mixture of Bangalores street food and pizza. Which was good.