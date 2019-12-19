Ladies, Pick Up Office Wear From This Brand That Offers Clothing In 24 Different Sizes!

Buying office wear at retail outlets can be a pain, considering all the good clothes are from international brands, but international measurements really don’t always work for the Indian physique. If you’re not one of the lucky ones who look great in office wear, there’s August Co., tailored specifically for Indian women. Blouses, trousers (and culottes), skirts, dresses, and outerwear, all office friendly are available in 24 custom sizes to account for our rather diverse proportions (like the narrow waist, large hip problem that many of us are familiar with). All the clothing is made from non-transparent fabric (bye bye slips!) unless required by design, and made from breathable fabric with some stretch. Don’t assume that by focusing on durability, they’re skimping on the style, because the outfits are classic, without being too focussed on staying on the current (fleeting) trend, making them usable well beyond the current season. Oh and the best part? The buttons are placed so you don't have to worry about giving anyone an unintended sneak peak! Dressier pieces can be worn for the occasional office party as well. Based out of Bangalore, they ship across the country, so you should have your purchase in less than a week. Despite using their sizing chart for their 24 sizes, should something not fit quite right, they'll be more than happy to make alterations for you, no questions asked!