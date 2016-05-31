Ladies! Walk The {Very Stylish} Walk With These Indie Shoe Brands

Trips to the mall or the high street shoe store, near you, can be a very boring affair these days. Mostly, you’ll see the same designs and the same colours occupying shelf after shelf with no respite in sight. Clearly it’s time to ditch the mundane and check out what India’s homegrown shoe brands have in stock. From sandals that showcase local textiles to regal looking brogues, handcrafted juttis, and Kolhapuris in fancy avatars – you’ll find it all. We did all the legwork for you to find you indie, desi shoe brands that will add style to your step.

Chalk Studio

Like your feet to flaunt a bit of quirk? Then, get shopping at Chalk Studio. Their ballet flats and sandals come in vibrant colours and bold, floral patterns. If you really want your shoes to be show stealers then we suggest that you pick from their lineup of formidable-looking wedges and their Cray Crays {that come in metallics, and contrasting prints}.

Where: You can shop online here.

Price: INR 1,099 onwards

Banwarey

This stylish indie brand has already earned much love {from us and the rest of the world} for their range of apparel. And now their Kutchi shoes are all set to conquer our closets too. With Banwarey, the good old plimsoll can be a work of art as they adorn it with Ajrakh prints, jute weaves and shoestrings with tiny bells at the end.

Where: Email banwarey09@gmail.com to order

Price: INR 5,100 onwards

    The Sole Sisters

    One of the best-known indie shoe brands around, The Sole Sisters showcase handmade weaves and fabrics through their range of footwear. Just this summer, they unveiled a collection of kolhapuris that came in eye-popping colours and were sold out within minutes. We also love their lineup of simple leather sandals that feature ikat fabric and chikankari embroidery.

    Where: You can shop online here or e-mail them at thesolesisters@gmail.com for the catalogue and details.

    Price: INR 3,000 onwards

      Janota

      A Goa-based brand that was started off by Angela and Edwin Pinto, Janota is the Portuguese word for ‘style’. And they infuse plenty of that in their shoes. Even the simplest of designs from Janota will feature elements that are not usually seen in shoes on the street. For example, a pair of bright-red chappals come with horseshoe straps or sea-green ones come with mermaid tails. Do check out their purple Pixie Shoes, they are da bomb.

      Where: Shop online here.

      Price: INR 1,900 onwards

      GUSH

      From IPL presenters to the aam aadmi, GUSH sure has found favour with all sorts of shoe hoarders. We love that they are priced right and they carry designs that are perfect for daily wear without being too boring. Their nautical themed collection, faux leather loafers with a cork finish, and their monochromatic wedges get our vote.

      Contact: +91 9819844729 or mail them at gushaccessories@gmail.com to place an order

      Price: INR 1,800 onwards

      Fizzy Goblet

      There are very few shoe brands that embrace colours as well as Fizzy Goblet. You can browse their website for daintily-crafted brogues that feature various fabrics and patterns {from denim to florals}. Their jutti section too is worth checking out with the traditional shoes styled with mirror work, sewn-on faux flowers, and even a couple that have been designed by artist Alicia Souza.

      Where: Shop online here.

      Price: INR 1,490 onwards

      Hats Off

      While they are better known for their men’s collection {their client list boasts of the very gorgeous Fawad Khan}, women won’t be disappointed either. You can pick up classic woven ballerinas, formal brogues that will pair beautifully with a pantsuit, and suede boots {in navy blue, orange, sea green or grey}.

      Where: Shop online here and here.

      Price: INR 2,090 onwards

      Coral Haze

      Juttis go designer at Coral Haze. Their more ornate ones {featuring mirror, brocade, and hand embroidery work} are best saved for weddings and formal occasions. While their delicate floral ones, are perfect to wear with a dress or your work wear. The brand only uses genuine leather while crafting the juttis, in case, you are wondering why the prices are a bit steep.

      Where: Shop online here, here, and here.

      Price: INR 1,500 onwards

      Chappers

      If simple and chic best describes your shoe style, then do give Chappers a try. Here, the good old Kolhapuri gets a stylish makeover. You can pick them in a range of colours. Plus, the leather chappals have been hand-stitched and tested in all sorts of conditions to ensure that they last you a long time.

      Where: Shop online here.

      Price: INR 2,000 onwards

      Needledust

      Another brand that gives juttis a glamorous edge, Needledust’s range of handcrafted, leather footwear will be hard to pass up. For everyday wear, you can walk away with the juttis that are made with denim, funky ones that have flying umbrellas on them, and a pair that has colourful birds on them. When you need something with more shine, pick from their range of juttis that are made with silk, beads, pearls, and rich embroidery.

      Where: Shop online here.

      Price: INR 2,700

