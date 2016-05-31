Ladies! Walk The {Very Stylish} Walk With These Indie Shoe Brands

Like your feet to flaunt a bit of quirk? Then, get shopping at Chalk Studio. Their ballet flats and sandals come in vibrant colours and bold, floral patterns. If you really want your shoes to be show stealers then we suggest that you pick from their lineup of formidable-looking wedges and their Cray Crays {that come in metallics, and contrasting prints}.

Where: You can shop online here.

Price: INR 1,099 onwards

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.