This Patisserie In Frazer Town Will Never Dessert You!

- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
An alumnus of Le Cordon Bleu London, the owner of Lagom Patisserie is bringing to Bangalore her version of pastries. With the aim to create desserts that were just right, she named her shop ‘Lagom’ which is the Swedish term for ‘just the right amount’. Selling cupcakes that can be turned into whole cakes (if ordered 24 hours in advance), they have a variety of flavours like sticky toffee that has toffee fudge filling and Vanilla Swiss meringue buttercream (we’re drooling!) and chocolate-raspberry (rich dark chocolate sponge with raspberry chunks and milk chocolate fudge). Try the carrot cake if you’re health conscious.
The profiteroles or cream puffs come in vanilla, dark chocolate, Nutella, coffee, strawberries and cream, caramelised apple, salted caramel and lemon meringue (we’re getting full just looking at the options). The bread comes as a whole loaf that you can cut up at home as per your requirements. Find cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, whole wheat and white bread loaves. Costing INR 350 for two, this bakery will become your go-to for birthdays and special occasions.
Are you lactose or gluten intolerant? Be sure to mention your dietary needs while placing your order and they will definitely take them into consideration.
