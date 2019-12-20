Spend Your Holiday Amidst Coffee Plantations At This Heritage Hotel In Yercaud

If you are looking for an off-beat travel experience that is not too far from Bangalore and yet away from the hustle-bustle of the city, then go ahead and book your stay at Lake Forest Hotel in Yercaud. Located in the Eastlynne Farm Estate which is a live coffee plantation around the Yercaud Lake, it is great for escaping the city for a day or two and just rejuvenating. The hotel was created restoring 'The Rosar' and converting into a heritage hotel with lake view rooms.

All rooms and cottages have been created only on empty land with recycled wood and using eco-friendly and sustainable practices. The Lake Forest Hotel has about 75 luxury suites and a few royal suites that you can reserve. A few suites like the Eastlynne Garden, The Henrietta Chamber, and the Royal English Suites are hidden away in the live coffee estate and other rooms are named after proclaimed English personalities like Charlie Chaplin and so on. Prices start at INR 5,000 for a basic suite for two people.

Their restaurant is famous for its Indian dishes with a lot of focus on the local cuisine. Try the Dorai Curry (Mutton Curry) with English country bread while you are there and the Dorai menu prepared by local chefs with freshly sourced ingredients would spoil you for choice. If at all you feel like getting out of the hotel and exploring Yercaud, check this out for all the places that you can cover and make the most out of your trip.