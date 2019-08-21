Get Your Nails Done or Shop For Lamps In The Midst Of Nature At This Whitefield Farm

A green oasis in Whitefield, Lakeview Farm (an erstwhile farmhouse from where you could see Varthur Lake decades ago, if you were wondering about the name), the space currently houses 10 stores, selling everything from organic groceries and handicrafts to quirky home decor. Walk around and you'll also discover offices and a design studio (Studio ABD by design entrepreneur, Abhijit Bansod). Surrounded by flowering plants or creepers and fruit trees, with a huge open, grassy space in the middle that can be hired out for events.

Starting with Patio‘s outdoor furniture and accessories (think tables, bamboo structures and bio wall), the row of stores include Nisarga Shoppe with organic supplies (fresh vegetables, fruits and household goods), and Chumthang Crafts which has products from North East (decor and clothes to bedspreads and blankets). At the far end of the row is where you’ll find Studio Ebony, inviting you in with its dim lighting and collection of lamps and furniture.

However, it’s not just shopping that you get to indulge in at Lake View Farm. You can book a curated and offbeat travel experience at SelfRodies, or head to The Lotus Tales, a wellness clinic, for consultations and workshops on aromatherapy, Feng Shui, and general wellness. Or, if you’re hoping to pamper yourself, there’s Elan Nail Studio and Spa for manicures, pedicures and relaxing foot massages. Tucked away on another side of the area is a performance space where regular dance and music classes are conducted.