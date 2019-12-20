This Tiny Store On CMH Road Offers Budget Baking Supplies And Even Vegan Whipping Cream

If you’re a home baker and you say you haven’t run around in circles looking for food colouring, piping nozzles or silicone moulds, you’re a liar. But we’ve got the solution for that! We found a tiny little store while walking along CMH Road called “Lakshica Bakers” that’s got everything you need to start your own little bakery. Cupcake liners in various sizes and colours, at least 40 different types of nozzles {INR 40 a pop}, silicone moulds and pattern makers, different shapes and sizes of baking trays {INR 130 for an 8 inch tray} and any other tool that you may be in need of is available at Lakshica.