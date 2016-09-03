GoHereEatThis: Pudi Masala Dosa At Lakshmi Nataraj Refreshments

Everyone might not know about Lakshmi Natraj Refreshments but it is time they do. Close to Avenue Road, the spic-and-span establishment has its own legion {of limited} but loyal followers who dig everything that’s served up here. On a hot day, we dropped by here for a quick lunch and were treated to their spectacular Pudi Masala Dosa. FYI, we haven’t stopped thinking about it even two weeks later.

There are two clearly demarcated sections at Lakshmi Natraj — one for the meal-eaters and the other for the, well, non-meal eaters. Our dark-brown, thick Pudi Masala Dosa came on a paper plate. And we quickly opened it up to check out the fried up pudi {or gunpowder or chutney podi as it is also known} that was generously coated on the inside.

The batter was happily doused with ghee, we could tell after the first bite. And the heat from the pudi {that had darkened to an earthy brown after being fried along with the batter} cut through the richness. We had no complaints whatsoever with the potato filling but the coconut chutney deserves a two-thumbs up. It was thick and creamy and so unlike the watery nonsense we have to put up with at many restaurants.