We Found 'Majestic' Masala Dosa And Fluffy Idlis At This Little Darshini

I keep going here for the masala dosa. Filled with palya {aloo, of course}, the coconut and coriander chutney it comes with is practically perfect. Also, they coat the dosa with podi – a kind of spicy paste. It really gives the dosa a kick. It’s self-service only, and the décor is nothing to speak of. Just take your order, sit at steel tables and chairs, and enjoy. It’s perfect as it is.