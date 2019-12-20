Bookmark This Place For Some Yum Burgers & Pastas

Bunnies Burger: Burgers fancy me. Heard a lot of this tiny place which is being developed as the best place to have burgers in Vizag. I tried my luck, & they proved it right. Run by passionate Chef who got his skills developed at Marriott, will surely fancy the taste buds with his burgers. They have around 15+ burger types so that the customer can have a wide option to choose to start from the chicken type/sauce/cheese usage/patty vs shred chicken. Apart from Burgers, they do have pasta, pizza, Fries & Wings. They also own the signature JD sauce made of Jack Daniels which is used for JD Burger & Wings *Ordered the Pulled Chicken Burger which is Tender boneless chicken cooked & shred is topped with BBQ sauce, served on homemade bun drizzled with Mayonnaise * Sloppy Joe Chicken Burger: Sloppy Joe being my fav & Bunnies didn't disappoint me. With chicken patty, Cheese slice & carmelized onions etc. It surely does the burger messy as Sloppy joe is supposed to be... * BBQ Chicken Pizza - Bunnies is equally famous for their thin-crust pizzas where they are made with abundant toppings & love. Tried their BBQ version which is loaded with chicken chunks, grilled chicken, jalapenos & spicy sauce. It is spicy Glad to see passionate Chefs like Raghu coming back to the city to open such venture like Bunnies Burger where the food speaks about the place. As it gets dark, there will be little waiting time with many orders coming in. However, his dishes are worth the wait