Late Night Cravings Sorted At Carnatic!

Casual Dining

Carnatic

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

30, Opp. State Bank Of India, Church Street, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Carnatic: I was here at night 11 for dinner on a Saturday night and was sceptic about how things may turn out as I had got my hubby here with high expectations and my fingers were crossed He had ordered for Dosa with Mutton Curry as soon as he had just a bite of it he completely fell in love with the place and the food at that given point of time So this place is completely fine to take a risk when it comes to non-veg food I guess 😋🙈

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

