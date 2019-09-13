Carnatic: I was here at night 11 for dinner on a Saturday night and was sceptic about how things may turn out as I had got my hubby here with high expectations and my fingers were crossed He had ordered for Dosa with Mutton Curry as soon as he had just a bite of it he completely fell in love with the place and the food at that given point of time So this place is completely fine to take a risk when it comes to non-veg food I guess 😋🙈
Late Night Cravings Sorted At Carnatic!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae.
