Late Night Cravings Sorted At Carnatic!

Carnatic: I was here at night 11 for dinner on a Saturday night and was sceptic about how things may turn out as I had got my hubby here with high expectations and my fingers were crossed He had ordered for Dosa with Mutton Curry as soon as he had just a bite of it he completely fell in love with the place and the food at that given point of time So this place is completely fine to take a risk when it comes to non-veg food I guess 😋🙈