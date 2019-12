You get biryani at 1 in the morning. Need we say more? The Gongura Chicken Biryani is a personal favourite. They serve noodles, gravies, rotis, and more as well. The Night Spoon Special Shawarma is a personal favourite. For some unknown reason I ordered the Peanut Masala and boy I wasn’t one bit disappointed. Any place that messes this basic snack up should be shut down, right?

Timings: 7pm-4am