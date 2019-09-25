Worried about where to grab a dinner after 11 PM in Bangalore? Fret not because we have got you covered. Even though it may seem that the city goes to sleep before midnight, we’ve found certain spots that are open till wee hours in the morning so in case those hunger pangs kick in, you can just drive down and grab some food.
Burgers To Waffles: These Restaurants Are Open Till The Wee Hours Of Dawn
Empire
Empire is Bangalore’s favourite spot for a late-night dinner. Whether it’s after a night of drinking or late night after the office, you’ll find an Empire in mostly each area of the city. With service inside the restaurant - we suggest the Butter Chicken and rice combinations along with Grilled Chicken (and Paneer Butter Masala for the vegetarians). At the self-service counter -- try the dosas and shawarmas.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Waffle Magic
If you are a sweet tooth, head on over to Waffle Magic for some late night dessert. Open till 3 in the morning, this spot is on the buzzing 12th main of Indiranagar. Try the Belgian and Chocolate Chip Waffles. In case you don’t like chocolate and enjoy fruity flavours, Fruit Pancake and Banana Caramel Waffles.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Jethro's
The popular late-night delivery service has now opened shop in Hennur. A contender for the best beef burger in the city, the restaurant is open till 1 AM. Adding interesting flavours like peanut butter, indulge while you banish those hunger pangs. But be sure to call them up before heading there because their burgers might run out and they may have shut down for the night.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Raasta Cafe
Located on Mysore Road, head to Rasta Cafe if you feel like getting out and going out for a nice long drive. Open 24 hours, try the nachos, burgers, pizzas, veg sandwich and peri-peri fries. With a beautiful ambience and lovely decor, you can even take your four-legged furry friends along.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
b Cafe, Shangri-La
Heading out for a late-night date? If you have the money to splurge, then head to b Cafe in Shangri-La located in Vasanth Nagar. They even have a midnight buffet between 1 and 3 AM in the morning that starts at INR 690 exclusive of taxes.
- Price for two: ₹ 3400
