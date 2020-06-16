Easy Love Artist Lauv Is Coming To Bangalore Next Year And Tickets Are On Pre-Sale

If you've played Easy Love, Breathe, and Feelings on loop, then you are going to love the fact that Lauv is coming to Bangalore. Yes, the American artist known for his above-mentioned hits will be doing an India leg of this How I'm Feeling World Tour with Mumbai and Bangalore being the cities where he'll be performing. In Bangalore, he'll be performing live at the Manpho Convention Centre on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Yes...2020. We know that it's months away, but the fact that pre-sale tickets are live, we recommend you get them before they jack up the prices. We Mean It when we say go ahead and book now and listen to Easy Love live.

