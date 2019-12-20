Albert Bakery In Frazer Town For Comfort Food And Keema Samosas

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Albert Bakery

Frazer town, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

93, Mosque Road, Frazer Town, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Shortcut

It’s located in Frazer town, adjacent to Mosque road. Known for evening snacks available from 3pm, it’s just what you’d call comfort food. Mouthwatering chicken cutlets and keema samosas are a must-try along with the yummy coconut cookie.

Who Is It For?

It’s a non-veg snack lovers joint. While vegetarians do get their share of cakes, puffs and even veggie samosas, the meat eaters will be far more pleased here.

What Is The Ambience Like?

It is a small bakery which you might easily miss. But follow your nose it will lead you there! And also look out for  a throng of people outside. There’s no space to sit, but you can buy what you need and hang around chatting outside. Of course, takeaway works best.

Must Eat

Chicken cutlet, keema samosa,coconut burfi/cookie

How Was The Experience

In short, it was the best chicken cutlet I have ever had.

#LBBTip

Do a take away since it is a small joint.

Fast Food Restaurants

Albert Bakery

Frazer town, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

93, Mosque Road, Frazer Town, Bengaluru

image-map-default