It’s located in Frazer town, adjacent to Mosque road. Known for evening snacks available from 3pm, it’s just what you’d call comfort food. Mouthwatering chicken cutlets and keema samosas are a must-try along with the yummy coconut cookie.
Albert Bakery In Frazer Town For Comfort Food And Keema Samosas
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: Swami Vivekananda Road
Who Is It For?
It’s a non-veg snack lovers joint. While vegetarians do get their share of cakes, puffs and even veggie samosas, the meat eaters will be far more pleased here.
What Is The Ambience Like?
It is a small bakery which you might easily miss. But follow your nose it will lead you there! And also look out for a throng of people outside. There’s no space to sit, but you can buy what you need and hang around chatting outside. Of course, takeaway works best.
Must Eat
Chicken cutlet, keema samosa,coconut burfi/cookie
How Was The Experience
In short, it was the best chicken cutlet I have ever had.
#LBBTip
Do a take away since it is a small joint.
