Just a short ride away from the city, Angana — The Country Inn, offers heritage-style cottages and rooms, enough open space to chill, and activities galore. Plus, they have an adult and kiddie pool.
Just 45 Minutes From Town This Heritage Home Is Perfect For A Quick Escape
Great For
Shortcut
A Stone's Throw Away
Angana is a mere 40-km drive away from the city and is the perfect weekend getaway. The last stretch to the resort is through a charming countryside, just off Kanakpura Road. Though getting there could be a little tricky if you’re not equipped with a navigation app to guide you through.
The Green Mile
Angana is spread over two acres, with beautifully-kept lawns and greenery. The main structure is an ancestral home, with six rooms, constructed out of grey stone work, giving it a lovely heritage feel. On the other side, are two cottages overlooking a well-manicured lawn with a single bench beautifully placed under a huge tree in a corner.
The kids play area here is fairly large with sturdy wooden and iron swings, and a lovely wooden rocking horse. A unique slide built with stones with a well positioned pit of sand provides for safe landing. At the far end of the playground you will find a watch tower, with spiral steps leading up to the top, a nice place to enjoy the sunset.
Activities Galore
Overlooking this playground is a small covered area for table tennis and a carrom board. A few hammocks have been tied up helping one do nothing at all! If you feel the heat, head for the Kalyani swimming pool — a fairly small pool but beautifully designed with small steps leading down to the water’s edge. Bonus points for a small kids’ pool too.
Rooms With A View
All the rooms in the main building open onto a courtyard, which is laid out with antiques such as a gramophone, sewing machines and well-maintained Tanjore paintings. Look out for the old-style floor beds. The cottages are also spacious enough, and have a small verandah outside that overlooks the lawn.
Angana does not believe in room service, all meals {included in the package} are served at the open dining area. They have a sufficient spread and the food is simple and flavourful. Enjoy your evening chai {or beers} with hot chilli and banana pakodas in the lawns where a few tables are laid out. Staff is courteous, friendly, and helpful.
Price: INR 6,442 upwards for stay. The tariff includes all meals.
LBBTip
Since Angana has limited rooms, they don’t entertain walk-ins. We recommend you book your stay with them in advance.
Comments (0)