Just 45 Minutes From Town This Heritage Home Is Perfect For A Quick Escape

img-gallery-featured
Resorts

Angana The Courtyard

Kagalipura, Bengaluru

55, Kanakapura Road, Kaggalipura, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

Shortcut

Just a short ride away from the city, Angana — The Country Inn, offers heritage-style cottages and rooms, enough open space to chill, and activities galore. Plus, they have an adult and kiddie pool.

A Stone's Throw Away

Angana is a mere 40-km drive away from the city and is the perfect weekend getaway. The last stretch to the resort is through a charming countryside, just off Kanakpura Road. Though getting there could be a little tricky if you’re not equipped with a navigation app to guide you through.

The Green Mile

Angana is spread over two acres, with beautifully-kept lawns and greenery. The main structure is an ancestral home, with six rooms, constructed out of grey stone work, giving it a lovely heritage feel. On the other side, are two cottages overlooking a well-manicured lawn with a single bench beautifully placed under a huge tree in a corner.

The kids play area here is fairly large with sturdy wooden and iron swings, and a lovely wooden rocking horse. A unique slide built with stones with a well positioned pit of sand provides for safe landing. At the far end of the playground you will find a watch tower, with spiral steps leading up to the top, a nice place to enjoy the sunset.

Activities Galore

Overlooking this playground is a small covered area for table tennis and a carrom board. A few hammocks have been tied up helping one do nothing at all! If you feel the heat, head for the Kalyani swimming pool — a fairly small pool but beautifully designed with small steps leading down to the water’s edge. Bonus points for a small kids’ pool too.

Rooms With A View

All the rooms in the main building open onto a courtyard, which is laid out with antiques such as a gramophone, sewing machines and well-maintained Tanjore paintings. Look out for the old-style floor beds. The cottages are also spacious enough, and have a small verandah outside that overlooks the lawn.

Angana does not believe in room service, all meals {included in the package} are served at the open dining area. They have a sufficient spread and the food is simple and flavourful. Enjoy your evening chai {or beers} with hot chilli and banana pakodas in the lawns where a few tables are laid out. Staff is courteous, friendly, and helpful.

Price: INR 6,442 upwards for stay. The tariff includes all meals.

LBBTip

Since Angana has limited rooms, they don’t entertain walk-ins. We recommend you book your stay with them in advance.

Resorts

Angana The Courtyard

Kagalipura, Bengaluru

55, Kanakapura Road, Kaggalipura, Bengaluru

image-map-default