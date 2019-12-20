Angana is spread over two acres, with beautifully-kept lawns and greenery. The main structure is an ancestral home, with six rooms, constructed out of grey stone work, giving it a lovely heritage feel. On the other side, are two cottages overlooking a well-manicured lawn with a single bench beautifully placed under a huge tree in a corner.

The kids play area here is fairly large with sturdy wooden and iron swings, and a lovely wooden rocking horse. A unique slide built with stones with a well positioned pit of sand provides for safe landing. At the far end of the playground you will find a watch tower, with spiral steps leading up to the top, a nice place to enjoy the sunset.