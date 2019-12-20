A one-stop shop for all kinds of imitation jewellery and other ‘fancy’ items as they are called colloquially, Bhavani Kangan stores in Jayanagar does everything from necklaces to matha patti and jhumars to chudis and even clips and headbands.
Bhavani Kangan Stores In Jayanagar Will Sort You Out For All Your Wedding Finery Needs
Jewellery Shops
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
Who Is It Best Suited To?
There isn’t a thing this three-storey building doesn’t stock — to get you wedding or party ready. Their ground floor even has a cosmetics section! And the prices range from budget-friendly to splurge-worthy.
What Is Unique About This Place?
From makeup to jewellery and everything in between, they have it all under one roof!
LBBTip
Everything is “fixed” price here. Also, while Bhavani Kangan Stores has quite a few jewellery pieces on display, ask them and they’ll show you even more!
