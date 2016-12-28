OyeKitchen In HSR Layout Is Your One-Stop Shop For All Your Kitchen And Baking Needs

This is a very cute shop in HSR Layout and you will get everything you could possibly want for your kitchen or table, right here. Bakeware, table accessories and fridge magnets {you will feel like eating these up} are highlights. But what we love are their pretty collection of bowls, dishes and spoons made out of bamboo. This shop has two floors worth of eye catching products and the friendly staff will hep you out in finding what you need. This store is also easy on the pockets.