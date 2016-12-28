From cookware to bakeware and tableware to fridge magnets, OyeKitchen In HSR will sort out all your kitchen needs.
OyeKitchen In HSR Layout Is Your One-Stop Shop For All Your Kitchen And Baking Needs
Kitchen Supplies
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Shortcut
Who Is It Best Suited For?
For anyone who wants some swag int heir kitchen or in their dining space.
What's Unique About This Place?
This is a very cute shop in HSR Layout and you will get everything you could possibly want for your kitchen or table, right here. Bakeware, table accessories and fridge magnets {you will feel like eating these up} are highlights. But what we love are their pretty collection of bowls, dishes and spoons made out of bamboo. This shop has two floors worth of eye catching products and the friendly staff will hep you out in finding what you need. This store is also easy on the pockets.
LBBTip
This is a physical store and they accept card/cash, though they have an online store as well and delivers their products across India.
