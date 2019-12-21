If you are looking for a Christmassy workshop, you need to head to this LBBGo event that’s happening at Studio Orenda in association with Darshana of Team HeartLab. At this workshop, you will have fun painting Christmas themed designs of ceramic plates which you can take home after the workshop. Sounds fun right? It is! It’s as DIY as it can be and we’ll be providing all the materials including the ceramic plates. All you need to do is sign up right away because we have only limited spots for 15 people.
#LBBGo: Learn To Paint Santa On Plates And Take It Home Too At This Workshop
What's Happening?
How’s the venue?
The event will be happening at Studio Orenda in Koramangala which is a gifting store that also doubles up as an events and workshop space.
Make a note
Confirmation of registration does not guarantee a spot for this workshop. Selected participants will be emailed and contacted separately. Please note that we will NOT be accommodating plus ones for this event.
Price
Entry is absolutely FREE
