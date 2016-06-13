TrendingNow: To Make Or Not To Make A Big Deal About Cauliflower Rice

After shovelling in the first couple of spoonfuls, I was surprised to see that I didn’t mind it at all. But mid-lunching, my mind and body started playing dirty tricks. All my body wanted was some fried rice, like the real deal, with gleaming pearls of carb-filled white rice. I started imagining how much this faux fried rice would taste better when stir fried with real rice and not some grated veggie posing as the king carb {just like the bevy of Indian star kids now posing as Kylie Jenner on Instagram, but you know that there can only be one King Kylie, right?}.

We also found the dish to be low on salt, and years of gorging on greasy Chinese fried rices have created that lust for extra saltiness. I started having visions of mixing Sriracha, soy and what not, to get through the entire meal. Even after having the entire bowl, I still had that vague sense of discontent — that I had not really eaten a meal.