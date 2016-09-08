Homemade Ketchup, Mustard, and Pate Now Up For Grabs At Le Casse Croute

Le Casse Croute, the food truck that’s won hearts with their French offerings, has launched its line up of gourmet products. With these, they promise, you’ll get a taste of France without stepping out of home. They have started off with Grandma’s Ketchup that apparently is the perfect match for fries. There’s also the Moutarde Mustard, that they recommend you try with a hunk of meat, or as a salad dressing, or a marinade.

The third product is the Ch’ti Pate and we have our eyes on this one. This Pate is a thick, creamy spread that includes chicken liver, pork that’s marinated in beer {or wine} and herbs. It is then slow cooked. This is something that you don’t find off the shelf, so, it should be on your list. You can pick any of these products at the food truck, at their takeaway in Thippasandra, or you can order it online. Le Casse Croute is planning to launch more goodies soon. Don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted on those as well!

Price: INR 150 – 250 {plus INR 30 as deposit for the jars}.