With Pretty Decor & Yum Food, Le Charcoal Is Worth Revisiting!

What else one wants when you have a restaurant serving to lip-smacking food. "Le Charcoal" is what I am talking about. Which is just next to my office, recently went there with some friend and had a great time having all the scrumptious dished. Starting with starters: * Paneer tikka - just awesome, soft and creamy PAneer * Shabnam ke Moti - Stuffed mushroom was too good, which had paneer stuffing * Baby corn manchurian - bit spicy but was good Mocktails: Tried, * Guava Mojito - it was good. Other mocktails were very syrupy Then comes the main course where the Mushroom matar was good, Peshwari lahore tikka gravy was awesome and best was Thei dal Bukhara, their signature dish was just awesome. Creamy dal makhani with plum garnishing was just awesome. We ordered assorted bread and all were too Internationally good Now my best and favourite part, the desserts: * Gulab jamun: Good - can be little softer * Gajwar Halwa: A thumbs up * Firni - The best, one of the best in Bangalore a must-try My overall rating: Food: 4/5 Location: 4/5 (can give you parking issues) Service: 4/5 (can be faster)