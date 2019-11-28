Casseroles To Serve Ware : Check Out This French Crockery Brand At Phoenix MarketCity

Remember, how some of us cried and couldn’t deal with the fact that French cookware brand Le Creuset, which had opened in the city in 2012, shut down its Lavelle Road operations in 2013? The French brand now has a store in Phoenix Market City. It is known for its gorgeous and envy-worthy range of cookware, bakeware and even stoneware plus, kitchen essentials, tools, and even wine accessories. Those who love baking will love Le Creuset’s delicate ramekins that are perfect for creme brûlées and pies, and their big casseroles starting at INR 1,500 (we love the heart-shaped ones) are perfect for one-pot meals.

If you are someone who loves crockery and loves a pop of colour then this brand is just for you. Be it stoneware or stainless steel, find casseroles in different sizes and colours starting at INR 2,100. Find grilling trays made out of cast iron and non-stick coating in shapes of squares, rectangles, and circles starting at INR 8,500. Their range of stoneware is a crowd favourite and they have bakeware, breakfast crockery, serve ware, and storage jars starting at INR 800 and upwards. They also stock up on kettles, baking essentials like spatulas, professional kitchen knives, lids, wine essentials as well as knobs as well.

Although Le Creuset cookware is kind of pricey, the fact that they are so good looking, and you can even choose them in a range of colours available (from pastel shades to vintage prints and even colourful solids), makes us want to splurge once in a while. Take those insta worthy pictures when you are hosting a brunch or dinner party and let the dishes do all the talking.

