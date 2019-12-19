Walk Tall With Customised Leather Footwear From This Legendary Shoe Maker

Shoe Stores

Lalu Dass Shoe Maker

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.8

90, Brigade Road, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

As a young lad, Lalu Dass travelled from Bihar to Kolkata to take up an apprenticeship with a Chinese shoemaker. The job then took him to Mumbai before bringing him to Bangalore. And in 1965, having become a master shoemaker in his own right, Lalu Dass started off his own business on Brigade Road. Over half a century later, the shop still stands. It’s a small enterprise and easy to miss unless you are actively looking for it. While Lalu Dass does make an appearance at the shop still, it’s his young, cheery son, Sunil, who takes care of customers. Sunil tells us that the entire family is involved in the shoemaking business, and while his brothers have ventured into starting shops of their own, Sunil has chosen to take the Lalu Dass legacy forward.

Customised, handmade shoes are Lalu Dass’ USP. When customers come in, their foot is carefully traced onto paper before taking down notes on the pattern, fit and materials that they want the shoes in. When you mosey around the shop, you’ll see formal shoes and boots mostly meant for the men. The shoe makers will also replicate any pattern you fancy (take a picture along) and we’ve even spotted some neat looking pairs in happy colours and others with tassels on them. 

What Could Be Better

They make shoes in similar styles for the ladies as well, but don’t go in expecting pumps or strappy sandals. 

Pro-Tip

Over the years, Sunil informs us (with a tinge of pride) that Lalu Dass has catered to the demands of every sort of customer – from spiffy IT professionals to humble blue-collar workers. They have even shipped their creations to all corners of the world including Austria, UK, UAE, America and Australia. And you too can sign up for this. 

