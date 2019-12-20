Housed in a bright, yellow bungalow in Pondicherry’s French Quarter, Les Hibiscus is a B&B that reeks of vintage charm. The wallet-friendly tariff will add to your holiday cheer.
Couples, Park Yourself At This Charming Pondy B&B
Le Charming
If you think location is everything, this Pondy guest house will please you plenty. Located right on Rue Suffren Street, opposite Alliance Francaise, Les Hibiscus is pretty as a picture. You’ll be staying at the heart of the French Quarter, surrounded by old-world buildings and the Promenade is just a minute away. What more can you ask for?
Les Hibiscus itself is a colonial bungalow that’s painted in yellow. The interiors are made up of vintage furniture. The rooms too are stacked with majestic beds and comfy, woven chairs. The best part is that all this comes at a budget-friendly price. Rooms can be booked at INR 2,800 for two and the tariff includes a Continental breakfast {yes, flaky croissants, and fresh bread as part of the deal}. If you are travelling solo, the rates are even lower.
Things To Do
You are just a hop, skip, and jump away from all the attractions in town. You can take a long walk on the rocky Promenade. Close to Les Hibiscus is Dumas Street which is studded with buildings like the Ecole Francaise d’Extreme-Orient. You can fill up your Insta feed with clicks from here. This area is also home to breezy cafes and some of the town’s best restaurants. We recommend the Le Club, Villa Shanti, and Cafe Des Arts.
Hire a cab or a bicycle to check out the Basilica of Sacred Heart of Jesus, and the Baroque-style Immaculate Conception Cathedral. The Pondicherry Museum is also a must visit and gives you a sneak peek into the town’s colonial past. Auroville is around thirty minutes away from here.
