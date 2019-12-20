Couples, Park Yourself At This Charming Pondy B&B

If you think location is everything, this Pondy guest house will please you plenty. Located right on Rue Suffren Street, opposite Alliance Francaise, Les Hibiscus is pretty as a picture. You’ll be staying at the heart of the French Quarter, surrounded by old-world buildings and the Promenade is just a minute away. What more can you ask for?

Les Hibiscus itself is a colonial bungalow that’s painted in yellow. The interiors are made up of vintage furniture. The rooms too are stacked with majestic beds and comfy, woven chairs. The best part is that all this comes at a budget-friendly price. Rooms can be booked at INR 2,800 for two and the tariff includes a Continental breakfast {yes, flaky croissants, and fresh bread as part of the deal}. If you are travelling solo, the rates are even lower.