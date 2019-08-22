Truffles In Indiranagar Is Worth Every Penny!

Truffles is one of the restaurants which makes you crazy looking at the menu. The restaurant is known for its Pink pasta, crunchy Burgers, submarine, Main courses like steak and truffle Special cakes. It is always crowded and sometimes we need to wait for a longer time, yet it is worth the wait. Natural and artificial light plays a part of the ambience. A simple sitting with white wooden chair and black table. It can accommodate a couple to large groups. Service might be slow, but again it would because it's always crowded with large groups. It is a Non-alcoholic restaurant, but they have huge options for mojitos, shake, smoothies, Fapree, etc. We must be very careful while ordering because everything looks colourful and yummy, but they provide a great quality of the food. The menu on my table : Mojito Raspberry (400ml): It's a combination of Lemonade and raspberry squash. Its relaxing drink with a lot of flavors. Chick Flick (Main course ): Its heaven platter, fried Chicken breast served with 4 different variety of sauces, served with mashed potatoes, sauteed veggies and garlic. I must say the sauces are so yummy and taste different from each other, its a mixer of different falvours. California Chicken Steak : It's a combination of chicken breast and leg marinated with herbs and sauce, served with herb rice salted veggies and mashed potatoes. New York Cheese Cake : A simple cheesecake, but one the best cheesecake, you can customize it's by adding some sauce on topping like blueberry, Irish cream, etc. It's worth for money, every dish has there unique flavors and way of presentation. Overall it's a good restaurant to enjoy the best meal at an affordable price.