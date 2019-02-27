Trekking Safe Is Now An Option With Indiahikes!

What Makes It Awesome?

Life is much more different in the mountains and you should definitely try this. Recently I went to the mountains for the Brahmatal trek through India hikes! It was a 5-day trek where we started from the base camp and stayed inside the tent. The best part of the trek was the food and the trek leaders. They are so generous and sweet that you won’t even feel the struggle! Kudos Indiahikes 😊

What Could Be Better?

It was all perfect!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Big Group