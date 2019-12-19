Let'S Go Back To Our Paaramparya, Where It All Started - Healthy, Organic, And Package Free.

Can you think back to the time where there were no chain of retail stores, no plastic bags, all that we consumed was package free and pesticide free... Sound familiar? Paaramparya is a traditional, eco friendly, chemical free store for all your kitchen staples and some bathroom supplies. Started by Priya and her husband this place is a blessing and we need more of such stores. This single room located in HSR, is easy to miss with the blink of an eye. However all the staples you need for your kitchen ranging from all kinds of flour, to lentils, to rice are all easily available here. They also have flax seeds, horsegram, rye, jowar and other such not so common grains. They only have natural and native options, so instead of salt they have rock salt, and instead of crystalized sugar they promote natural sweetners like jaggery powder, Palm sugar, honey etc. They have ready made sambar powder, gun powder and things like that and also have batter for dosa and idly, made of millet, atta etc. Apart from Staples they also have some mixtures, murrukku and other savory snacks freshly made. They prepare sesame seed oil, and fresh native milk paneer. Every Tuesday they get freshly sourced vegetables from local farmers. They also have home made soaps, kajals, shampoos etc. I love the packaging of the soap, that is sturdy and sustainable. Plus it comes in options like papaya, Chandan, lemongrass etc. The idea for all of this is to bring your own containers and stock for your kitchen . However in the event that you cannot carry your own containers, everything is packed in brown paper or sacks. They do not deliver as such, but are happy to help with Dunzo. The staff is friendly and always happy to help. You can place ypur order via WhatsApp as well. They are open from Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM. They also cater for small gatherings and serve snacks every evening at their store. The quality, quantity and price of the product is good and like promised the freshly procured staples from local farmers is healthy as well as tasty.