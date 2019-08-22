Exquisite Rotating Bar & Beautiful Ambience At Daddy

Bars

Daddy

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
963, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Daddy, a place on the 12th main road, stands out of all the other places on that road mainly because of its exquisite rotating bar and beautiful ambience. The seating arrangement and the lighting add on to make it better. Coming to the food and drinks, They're pretty reasonable for the quantity offered. The chilly chicken is a must-try.

What Could Be Better?

They can improve on the options available for the cocktails

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

