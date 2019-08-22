Daddy, a place on the 12th main road, stands out of all the other places on that road mainly because of its exquisite rotating bar and beautiful ambience. The seating arrangement and the lighting add on to make it better. Coming to the food and drinks, They're pretty reasonable for the quantity offered. The chilly chicken is a must-try.
Exquisite Rotating Bar & Beautiful Ambience At Daddy
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They can improve on the options available for the cocktails
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
