Lately, This Brewery Which Has Created Quite A Buzz In JP Nagar

img-gallery-featured
Breweries

Levitate Brewery & Kitchen

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

57, Sarakki Industrial Layout, 1st Main Road, 3rd Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Stumbled upon this new brewery in JP Nagar, ordered in the brewed wheat beer and some tandoori prawns to go with the flow. Bangalore weather complimented the stunning ambience of Levitate Brewery & Kitchen and I was head over heels seeing the hospitality. The cheesecake and 'gems' cake in desserts will make you want to stay for longer and I promise it'll be worth the wait!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Breweries

Levitate Brewery & Kitchen

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

57, Sarakki Industrial Layout, 1st Main Road, 3rd Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default