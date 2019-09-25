On a really nice weather, this rooftop place Levitate Brewery & Kitchen not only relaxed us but also nice food and Beers. Their Rawa Upma Cheese balls, Baked Potato skins are must try. Didn’t like pizza much But Dal makhani was nice and special Cottage Cheesesteak with Madras curry sauce was awesome. Molten cake with vanilla was really good.
This Rooftop Place Is Serving Amazing Beers & Killer Food!
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
