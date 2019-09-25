This Rooftop Place Is Serving Amazing Beers & Killer Food!

Breweries

Levitate Brewery & Kitchen

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
57, Sarakki Industrial Layout, 1st Main Road, 3rd Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

On a really nice weather, this rooftop place Levitate Brewery & Kitchen not only relaxed us but also nice food and Beers. Their Rawa Upma Cheese balls, Baked Potato skins are must try. Didn’t like pizza much But Dal makhani was nice and special Cottage Cheesesteak with Madras curry sauce was awesome. Molten cake with vanilla was really good.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

