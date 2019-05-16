Love Leather? Head To This Emporium In Rajajinagar For Laptop Bags & Shoes

Lidkar Emporium is a leather-based store in Rajajinagar that sells bags, shoes and belts at reasonable prices. It was initially known as Karnataka Leather Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (LIDKAR) and was shortened for purposes of convenience. A popular brand, they sell formal shoes for men in brown and black along with sandals and chappals. They have footwear for women as well, in different designs and patterns that are great for regular office wear (and also incredibly comfortable).

In the bag section, they have tote bags with multiple zips (we checked, and yes..women need those many compartments!) that are available in sizes, colours and a wide price range. If you’re looking for something unisex, their laptop bags are fashionable and utility-based (since they are waterproof and have sections for laptop accessories and your papers). The belts here (only for men) are your basic leather ones which are sturdy and have a long life. With products starting at INR 400 and going up to INR 3,500 (for laptop bags), check this out if you’re a leather lover.

