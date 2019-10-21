Irish House At Lido Mall Is Worth Every Penny!

Finally, Lido mall has got something really exciting. The Irish House gas launched its 4th outlet in Bangalore. This place has always been one of my favorite esp when it comes to food. It spoils you with tons of options both veg and non-veg. The decor is pretty much the same as the other outlets with their antique clocks, wall hangings, quirky quotes, etc. Some of the favorites from the food section: The great fish and chips: piping hot, melt in the mouth, large portion, comes along with fries and tartar dip. Drunk meatballs: this one was heavenly. Meatballs stuffed with cheese. Literally, it melts in the mouth. Sourdough fondue bowl: cheese lovers must try this. Three cheese sauce comes along with spiced chicken bits, grilled chicken sausages, broccoli, and roasted sweet potatoes. Belfast glazed chicken wings: BBQ sauce glazed chicken wings Give their pasta and burgers a try. Really amazing. Must try this humongous dessert. The river dance: comes in a huge beer mug, with brownies, ice cream, cookies, chocolate crumble, nuts, caramel sauce, and fresh lager beer to pour onto it. Loved the dual chocolate torte: dark and white chocolate mousse cake.