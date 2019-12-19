This Dope Brand Is All About Rad Cycles, Apparel & Everything Cool

If you’re someone who takes their cycling seriously, then you have to give the LBB (yup, LBB!) cycles store a visit in Indiranagar. Everything about the brand and store is so cool, Right from their products to the owners and the team. They mainly deal in high-end cycles and accessories. You can find everything cycle related here. They have all sorts of cycle components, everything ranging from power saddles to tyres and tubes. The cycles are all sorts of fancy and sporty, looking at it makes you want to own one, and invest the much required healthy routine of cycling in your lifestyle.

They also sell some really quirky apparel (mainly tees) which are pretty decent too. The store also has an in-house café, sip on a coffee or shakes, or some delightful brownies, whilst you’re there. The brand is always trying to do something different apart from just being a mainstream cycle brand. They also organise something known as LBB jams which is basically an intimate ticketed musical evening for music lovers.