Mould Your Love With This Life Casting Store In Vega City Mall

Whether it’s your undying love for your wife or the adorable little feet of your newborn, Finger Krafts can capture and preserve these moments and turn them into physical tokens to keep forever. Life casting involves creating a three-dimensional copy of your hands or feet through moulding techniques. This unique art has made its rounds on the internet and has finally landed in Bangalore through Finger Krafts. While photography might be convenient, this art is a huge step up from pictures as it captures the memory of clasped hands of loved ones, the imprint of toddlers, and immortalizes the blessings of our parents’ feet regardless of where we go.

These hand cast models can be used for more than just sprucing up your décor, as it can be set on holders to house plants as well. This memorable art piece costs only INR 1,000 to INR 3,000 which makes it the perfect gift that expresses your love and does not deplete your wallet. The casting takes only about a minute and can be collected an hour after the moulding.