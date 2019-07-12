Just Moved To HSR? This Lighting Shop Will Help You Brighten Up Your Home

Located on HSR’s Outer Ring Road, you will not miss this store, because three storeys of a beautifully lit store are hard to miss, especially at night. Whether you are looking for a glitzy chandelier for your new restaurant or a functional pendant lamp for your bedroom, Light & Living has something for everyone. And everything is priced at reasonable rates too. You can even get your basics such as different kinds of CFL bulbs and tube lights here if you are setting up home.

While their floor and table lamps come in modern and sleek designs, they also offer lighting for bathrooms, for display and picture lights, and outdoor landscape lights. Though the chandelier section comes with the usual suspects, we suggest you check out their modern versions which will look swanky in your living room or fibre wood pendant light for your dining space. You can get fancy lights and lamps starting at just INR 1,000 and for basic bulbs and tube lights, it begins as cheap as INR 100.