Light Up Your Mood With Cosy Ambience & Coffee In Jayanagar

Alchemy Coffee Roasters: You walk in through the entrance to welcoming music which totally cuts you off from the world outside. The wooden tables and low lighting adds up to the cozy ambience. Although located on the main road, the noise is shut out and there's a balcony that faces the neighbouring park making it a good view in the evenings. A good selection of coffees and a delicious menu to pick up your snack from. Works for an ideal location to spend your evenings with friends, bae or just a quiet getaway for yourself with a book. Do try their Pan tossed honey chilli paneer for a quick snack and a variety of Pizzas to go with it.