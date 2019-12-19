Slow Fashion And Minimalistic: Indiranagar's New Boutique Does Casual Wardrobes In Khadi And Cotton

If you are into slow fashion, minimalistic design and styles, and a love for all things khadi and cotton, Lila will wow you with their range of clothing that we think are created with a simple aesthetic -- comfortable and casual. Think loosely-fit options such as maxi and midi dresses, summery tops, kurtas, and shirts and skirts. These come in minimal prints and in mostly plain colours. There's also tops and dresses for women that feature gingham, stripes, colour blocks, and even ethnic prints such as ikkat. Options for men are limited to shirts and trousers in blue, red, and muted colours of brown, black, and white.

Hidden in plain sight (thanks to zero signboards), if not for the boutique's well-known neighbour The Wishing Chair (it's in the same building as Mayori and The Twisted Desi), chances are you might miss the boutique entirely. The store's collection is dominated by women's collection which also extends to scarves. There's a range of adorable options for the little ones too.

