Lillibet for its English Vintage-esque Clothing for Babies and Toddlers

Started by the Trivandrum-based designer Nivedita Thomas, Lillibet sought inspiration in its monicker from Queen Elizabeth herself, who used to call herself Lillibet as a child. Elizabeth is also Nivedita’s middle name. We first spotted Lillibet at Soul Santhe last year, and were sold by its quaint, endearing aesthetic (Hello Enid Blyton’s idyllic childhood world) and the fact that the handmade clothes had no cumbersome zips or hooks to them.