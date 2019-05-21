Men, Spiff Up With Bespoke Suits And Formal Wear From This Tailoring Store In Basavanagudi

Sure, jeans and tees might be what you are always wearing but come that unavoidable black tie event or when the boss calls in for a major pitch meeting, you know your current wardrobe won't cut it. Hence, the need for a sharp suit and some custom fit formal wear. If you are in South Bangalore then a trip to Limra is what we recommend. Two-piece suits, formal shirts, blazers, and trousers are what they specialise in. The bespoke studio isn't your fancy designer studio, but rather a small establishment that will get the work done for a much lower price.

The tailoring charges for stitching a shirt is INR 450 while a two-piece suit will cost you an upwards INR 4,500. The men's tailoring store stocks up on fabric mainly from Raymond in all patterns and design, including rather colourful ones with geometric designs. You can get an entire wardrobe custom-made to your fit with a delivery period of up to 15 days. What you will also love is that you can bring your own fabric and design, and they will be happy to fix you up.