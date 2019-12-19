Head To This Linen Store In Basavanagudi To Be Office Ready!

Is it difficult for you to find clothes in your size? We understand that it’s important to look presentable in office (and otherwise) to impress clients and leave a mark. When we stumbled upon Linen Street in Basavanagudi, we had to let you know immediately. Calling all men, head here for some finely stitched office attire. Pick from their walls and walls of fabric in shades of white and beige, or mix it up with some of the patterned cloth with motifs of cycles and leaves on them.

For those of you looking to get smart casuals stitched, you’ll find cloth with ethnic motifs and jazzy patterns as well. Darker colours for pants can also be found here. If you’re looking for lighter tones, be sure to ask the staff and they will bring it out for you. The tailors here are popular for getting measurements correct. Head here to get all your formal clothes sorted. Once you walk into the office, we’re pretty sure you’ll be turning heads.