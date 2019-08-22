Listen To The Sound Of Silence At This Amazing Cafe In Koramangala

A quote on the wall at this quaint cafe reads " Listen to the Echo Inside you". You can connect with your inner self at this cafe. I am honestly at a loss of words to describe how amazing this whole dining experience was. This is by far one of the best cafes in Bengaluru. They employ differently-abled people who are not able to hear or talk. They have designed the cafe in a way that makes it easier for the customers and the staff to communicate with each other without words. See it to believe it. When it comes to ambience, this place has the old world feel; they have used a lot of wood and it lends a certain charm to the place. Perfect place for couples or friends to hang out. I ordered quite a few items and the food didn't disappoint one bit. I started by having a KitKat Shake which was thick and delicious and presented very well with a Kitkat placed on top. The Stuffed Shrooms Tikka was scrumptious; Mushroom stuffed with spices and very well marinated and cooked. The Tandoori Soy Chaap comes with a generous serving of 3 masalas and 3 malai chaps; melt in your mouth delicious. The Pao Bhaji Makkhan Marke is a drool-worthy dish from the monsoon menu. The Bhaji was tangy and tasty and the pao was buttery -- perfect for the monsoon. The Peri-Peri Cottage Cheesesteak was served with rice and veggies. A great dish and light too. End with Jerry's Choco Bar Sundae. Now, this is what I call the ultimate dessert. Sinful indulgence in this rich dessert which has a gooey chocolaty brownie, two scoops of vanilla ice cream and a choco bar. Trust me, this is one of the best desserts served in Bengaluru. Echoes have huge portions enough for 2 people. Price is very reasonable.