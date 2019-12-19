This Spa And Salon In HSR Layout Is Especially Designed For Kids!

Little Monsters is a salon dedicated only to kids and toddlers. If you’re worried about your little one getting cranky when they’re getting their hair cut, head to this salon to have them entertained instead. With castle soft play to keep your kids distracted until its their turn, the staff here is skilled to entertain your toddler while cutting their hair. With safety scissors and iPads in place, expect adorable haircuts, sans the fuss. Fan of the Avengers Universe? Get a matching spiderweb cut with your son and show off to your friends!

Ear piercings and care for hair are services you can avail here. With a table in the middle of the salon, let your daughter throw her birthday party here with friends getting pampered with hair wash and massages. If you’d like, let them get their nails painted as well! Arranging from the cake to decorations, take your friends along and get pampered while your little ones celebrate their birthdays and make memories here!