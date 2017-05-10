Cheap Booze And Led Zep: You Will Love Koramangala's Rock-Themed Resto-Pub

What’s In A Name is located just above Tadka Singh where Habanero once used to be on 5th Block Koramangala. A little discreet to notice at first, your marker is the bright neon sign board that screams the name of the establishment. You’re welcomed by a stairway that leads to an outside seating that’s perfect for enjoying a puff or unwinding with chilled beer. A John Lennon mural painted on tapes is what greets you when you step inside, followed by a DJ table that’s basically a repurposed auto rickshaw. Guitars, vinyl records, hanging bottle bulbs, cassettes, and band posters form rest of the decor. Seating is as per the usual, although we love the high tables near the jam space that puts you comfortably away from the speakers yet giving you the best view in the house.