Music, food, and drinks come together at this rock-themed resto-pub in Koramangala. AC/DC, Aerosmith, and Led Zeppelin are played on a loop at What’s In A Name while you sit back and enjoy reasonably priced booze and good pub grub.
Cheap Booze And Led Zep: You Will Love Koramangala's Rock-Themed Resto-Pub
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
A Whole Lotta Space
What’s In A Name is located just above Tadka Singh where Habanero once used to be on 5th Block Koramangala. A little discreet to notice at first, your marker is the bright neon sign board that screams the name of the establishment. You’re welcomed by a stairway that leads to an outside seating that’s perfect for enjoying a puff or unwinding with chilled beer. A John Lennon mural painted on tapes is what greets you when you step inside, followed by a DJ table that’s basically a repurposed auto rickshaw. Guitars, vinyl records, hanging bottle bulbs, cassettes, and band posters form rest of the decor. Seating is as per the usual, although we love the high tables near the jam space that puts you comfortably away from the speakers yet giving you the best view in the house.
Juke Box Hero
It’s a live-music venue and restaurant, and since its opening has had some bands come and perform to a houseful. Now, although Koramangala has its share of live music venues {read Koramangala Social and likes}, this resto-bar is sort of the place where you can have a pint and watch an upcoming band. But for us, it’s the virtual jukebox that’s a winner. Chuck Berry, Aerosmith, Ritchie Valens, The Champs, and rock gods Led Zeppelin are few of the bands that made their appearance when we checked out the space. YMCA by the Village People had us almost jumping into an impromptu dance. Oh, and guys, they also do play Bollywood, but it’s reserved for Bollywood nights.
Ramble, Guzzle, And Chow On
Sip on their signature cocktails such as the 5th Block LIIT, munch on finger food and bar bites such as the Mallu Beef Fry or Lord Of The Wings, all while chilling out in a casual atmosphere that’s slightly reminiscent of Hard Rock Cafe. Even though the full menu hasn’t been launched yet, the tasting menu still features good grub in the form of seafood, meat, paneer, and chicken.
So, We Are Thinking...
The music and the vibes are the reason to come here. That, or the fact that the vinyl records-covered wall at the entrance makes it a perfect spot for after chill scenes selfies.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)