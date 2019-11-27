Live Grill On Your Table At Sigree Global!

Sigree Global Grill: Perfect hangout place for family and friends with the concept of live barbeque. The decent ambience, delicious food and amazing service. Loved the watermelon and Basil crush. Basil and watermelon muddled and chilled. It's Mild and refreshing. Really good option to choose from the mocktails menu. Loved the Panner kulcha and Chole. Paneer is perfectly stuffed with sufficient amount of ghee and Served with some amazingly cooked chole. Fish fingers are must-try from the menu. The outer layer is crispy and yummy with some tender and well-cooked tender fish inside. Jalebi with Rabdi is a must-try from the dessert menu.