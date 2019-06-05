If It's Music, It's Got To be Live: Our Pick Of Gig Venues In Town

Love music? Like it even more if it is live? We’ve curated a list of places you simply must go to, if watching a gig is what you call a good night out. Whatever genre it may be – from rock to jazz (not EDM, for now, though), you’re sure to find a live act at one of these venues. Perhaps it’ll be an acclaimed band, an almost-famous one or even a future Grammy-winning outfit on their debut night, these live music venues and places will hook you up with beats, riffs and solos, all played-a-live.