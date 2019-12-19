Mugs, Dinner Plates And Bowl Sets: Gift Yourself Ceramic Pieces Curated By This Home Studio

Living Clay Ceramic Ware in Koramangala by Devika Kulkarni brings to you the best of ceramic ware sourced from all over India and also across the world. Started off as a personal curation of ceramic ware from all over the world, Devika started selling these pieces in 2016. We are talking about kettles, tea and coffee mugs, dinner plates, sets of bowls and platters.

All the products are personally curated by Devika from her travels mainly across rural ceramic towns of China and a few pieces from India. Find beautiful china ceramic pieces that are led free and painted with toxic-free paints. Her Wabi-Sabi, Oriental, and Ocean collection are worth investing in. Definitely should be part of that collection that you reserve for special occasions and guests.

Prices start at INR 600 for a coffee mug and INR 900 for a dinner plate. Apart from just selling ceramics, she also conducts workshops on understanding the functionality and aesthetics of ceramic ware along with food plating on these dishes. Her idea is to sell beautiful and functional pieces of cutlery that people will enjoy using. If you wish to buy any one of her pieces, you can walk into her studio in Koramangala and also hit her up on Instagram.

