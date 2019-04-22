Living On A Budget In SG Palya? That's A Whole Street You Can Shop At!

Stylo footwear store will become a go for your shoe-pping needs to if you live in or around SG Palya. They have everything from essential flats to fancy sandals and have an especially good collection of Kolhapuris in affordable prices, for you to spice up your shoe collection on a budget. While we can't guarantee they'll last longer than your time in college, they'll definitely have you (and your feet) covered through it!

Price: INR 150 upwards